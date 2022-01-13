 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $635,000

THIS IS A BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, NEVER BEEN LIVED IN HOME THAT WAS COMPLETED ON DECEMBER 23, 2021. Luxurious Dove Mountain home in the gated Boulder Pass community with close proximity to resort-style amenities, including scenic hiking trails and world-class golf, as well as close proximity to shopping, dining, and more. The 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch-style Denise plan greets guests with a charming courtyard entry. Once inside, you'll appreciate the great room and the inviting kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops, large island, breakfast bar, gas cooktop and double ovens. Expansive Main Bedroom with windows looking out to the yard. Double vanity, large shower with rainfall shower head and walk-in closet in the main bathroom. 3 additional guest bedrooms

