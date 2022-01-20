 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $649,900

Beautiful split 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in desirable gated community of Los Saguaros in Dove Mountain. Quiet location near golf, neighborhood parks and tons of hiking an biking trails. Home features gourmet kitchen with beautiful staggered cabinets, granite countertops and a custom backsplash. The kitchen also includes dual ovens, gas cooktop a huge walk-in pantry and an attached office space. The front of the home has a private gated courtyard entry and the rear has your very own putting green with beautiful sunset views of the mountains.

