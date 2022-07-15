 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $650,000

  • Updated

Must see this beautiful home that shows like a model. This 4 bed / 2 and a half bath home has great use of space with a large office/den and formal dining room.Open and spacious kitchen and family room, perfect for entertaining. This kitchen offers a large center island, 42'' upper cabinets, extensive granite countertop space and Kitchen Aid appliances. 3 car tandem garage with soft water system Nice and private easy maintenance back yard.

