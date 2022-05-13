 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $650,000

  • Updated

Come check out this beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath w/den and a 3 car garage in the pristine gated community of Skyranch. Complete with updated kitchen that includes granite countertops, new appliances and custom cabinet lighting, with an open concept that is great when entertaining family and friends. New carpet in bedrooms plus neutral colors throughout. This home sits in a quiet neighborhood, is in walking distance of parks, and is low maintenance. Come with your best offer and be ready to call this your home!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News