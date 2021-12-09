 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $658,500

Welcome to this beautiful home, with breathtaking sunrise views. The primary suite is spacious with a fireplace and private balcony to enjoy the sunrise over the desert. There are three additional balconies for the secondary bedrooms to enjoy. This home design is wonderful for all of your holiday gatherings complete with gourmet kitchen with double ovens, plenty of counter space and bar seating adjacent to the great room. Enjoy our wonderful weather on the patio or in the yard that has new turf and a beautiful pool. The finishes in this home are gorgeous, freshly painted interior, newer carpeting, iron railings, travertine floors, beautiful wood doors. This home also has two newer AC units, tankless water heater, water softener and a Tesla Solar Lease. Make your appointment now!

