4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $680,000

Looks like a model! Move in ready! Owned Tesla Solar panels, surround sound, security system, ceramic plank floors though out the house are a few of the many upgrades in this beautifully built 4 bedroom, 3 bath 2019 Mattamy home. Picture yourself unwinding in the spacious, cool, airy, great room, preparing food in the gourmet kitchen and dining inside or out in your fully landscaped backyard. Circular stairs lead you to an observation deck for night sky viewing or taking in the spectacular mountain views. Custom blinds, Jack & Jill bathroom and 3rd bedroom has its own bathroom / shower. Laundry room with sink, lots of storage, epoxied garage floor, additional exercise or hobby room and whole house Life Source water filtration system. Hiking, biking, trails, & nearby park. Low HOA!