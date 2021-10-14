 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $690,000

4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $690,000

Meticulously maintained semi-custom home in gated Sky Ranch Estates. Only 62 1-story homes in this fabulous community that is surround by desert preserve. Lovely original owner home is a split bedroom plan w/luxurious slab granite, 8' interior doors, architectural multi-level ceilings & curved walls. Large windows frame wonderful mountain views & natural desert. 6' curved breakfast bar w/pendant lighting, large center island, double ovens, gas cooktop & walk-in pantry - perfect for the chef. Elegant master bedroom suite has soaking tub, large step-in shower & split dual vanities. Guest bath has hard to find step-in bathtub! Built-in outdoor BBQ & gas fire feature w/seating area for cool nights. HVAC & water heater replaced in the past 2 years. Newly painted exterior. A true treasure.

