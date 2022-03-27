 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $699,000

Situated on a cul-de-sac lot at .55 acres, this is the home you have been waiting for! Original owners have impeccably maintained this home located in the gated community of Ironwood Reserves nestled against Twin Peaks. Over 3200 sq ft, 4 br, 2 1/2 ba, den, living room, plus great room with surround sound, large working kitchen, 2 ovens, electric top, but gas is available, spacious island, lots of cabinets, separate pantry, plus 3 car garage. Formal dining has beautiful built-in custom cabinetry. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Expansive backyard with pool, water feature, and spa with east exposure for enjoyable evenings on the covered patio. Tile roof was replaced in 2021 along with exterior paint. All you have to do is move in !

