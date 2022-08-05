 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $699,000

  • Updated

Discover this beautifully maintained Craftsman built Mattamy 4 bed-room, 3 bath home in Dove Mountain. Built in 2019, picture yourself in this contemporary gorgeous home decorated with cool colors and spacious rooms. The inviting open split floor plan with ceramic plank wood tiles makes it ideal for entertaining. No Carpet! Granite countertops through out the home. Gorgeous kitchen, breakfast bar, farm sink, ample cabinets and walk in pantry. One bedroom is an en-suite perfect for guests. Home includes formal dining area or could serve as an office or den. Extra room makes an ideal exercise or hobby room. View fencing provides beautiful mountain views. Relax year round on your sunset deck. Owned Tesla Solar panels. Life Source whole house water filtration system.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

80 fun events happening in Tucson this August 2022 🐦🎨🍹

80 fun events happening in Tucson this August 2022 🐦🎨🍹

What's happening in Tucson, Arizona this month? Margarita championship, monsoon plant sale, events at the Botanical Gardens, craft workshops, beer festival, and we say goodbye to some summer favorites. Plus, more in the Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita areas!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News