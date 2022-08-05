4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $699,000

Discover this beautifully maintained Craftsman built Mattamy 4 bed-room, 3 bath home in Dove Mountain. Built in 2019, picture yourself in this contemporary gorgeous home decorated with cool colors and spacious rooms. The inviting open split floor plan with ceramic plank wood tiles makes it ideal for entertaining. No Carpet! Granite countertops through out the home. Gorgeous kitchen, breakfast bar, farm sink, ample cabinets and walk in pantry. One bedroom is an en-suite perfect for guests. Home includes formal dining area or could serve as an office or den. Extra room makes an ideal exercise or hobby room. View fencing provides beautiful mountain views. Relax year round on your sunset deck. Owned Tesla Solar panels. Life Source whole house water filtration system.