Home is range priced $715,000-$725,000. Discover this beautifully maintained Craftsman built Mattamy 4 bed-room, 3 bath home in Dove Mountain. Built in 2019, step into this contemporary gorgeous home decorated with cool colors and spacious rooms. Inviting open split floor plan with ceramic plank wood tiles. No Carpet! Granite countertops through out the house. Gorgeous kitchen, breakfast bar, farm sink, ample cabinets and walk in pantry. One bedroom is an en-suite perfect for guests. Home includes formal dining area or could serve as an office or den. Extra room makes an ideal exercise or hobby room. View fencing provides beautiful mountain views. Relax year round on your sunset deck. Owned Tesla Solar panels. Life Source whole house water filtration system.
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $715,000
