4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $720,000

  • Updated

Modern, luxurious and sophisticated are just a few words to describe this beauty!Located in prestigious Boulder Pass at Dove Mountain, within close proximity to scenichiking trails, world-class golf, resort style amenities, as well as shopping, diningand more. This home features a mother in law suite, gourmet kitchen, gorgeous walk inshowers, 3 car garage and countless other upgrades! Take in the gorgeous mountain views!

