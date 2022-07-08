4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $869,900

Seller will credit buyer $7,000 to be used for interest rate buy down. This elegant Richmond American Rocco model has a spacious great room with a gorgeous coffered ceiling. A beautiful open professional kitchen with an extra large island, makes entertaining fun. This very well designed home has a study/office and 4 bedrooms. The primary bedroom includes 2 walk in closets and a gorgeous spa like bathroom. This home has never been lived in and will include all existing manufacturer and builder warranties. Upgrades galore, such as: counter tops in kitchen and baths, white cabinets, all tile in the great room, appliances, large slider, higher toilets, stone front and many more, makes this home tasteful and beautiful. No close neighbors out the back. Beautiful sunsets.