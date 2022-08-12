 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $895,000

  • Updated

SPECTACULAR VIEWS - ENTERTAINING RESORT STYLE PARADISE!!Open, spacious and upgraded beautifully. A home to enjoy entertaining and spectacular views in the resort style backyard. Upgrades in all directions improve comfort and livability, from appliances, water conditioning, low maintenance flooring, walls of windows, heated pool & spa, outdoor kitchen, travertine patios and so much more! A digital home, pre-wired for internet connectivity of all key functions, security, heating/cooling, entertainment, pool functionality, etc. 3 years NEW with 7 years left on builder's structural warranty.See attached documents for Features, Connectivity Details and Owner Upgrades.81 holes of golf within 3 miles.

