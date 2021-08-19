 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $936,440

This unique lot features natural desert preserves between neighbors and stunning Tucson city views! Enjoy sunsets from your backyard and take in Tucson's bright blue skies from your large windows and wall of windows in the Great Room. This home features a stunning owner's suite as well as two guest suites, a large flex space and an office to make working from home a breeze! Designer features and touches showcase the care put into this spec home and will feel like you moved into a model home! The list price is subject to change based on designer selections and a buyer may be able to make interior design selections based on timing.

