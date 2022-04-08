4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,000,000

Seller will consider offers between $1,000,000 and 1.150,000. Wonderful, absolutely exceptional home in gated Vistoso Highlands in Rancho Vistoso! At only 2 years old, this home has everything in place including a backyard entertainer's dream yard with state of the art Pool and Spa! This 4 Bedroom, 3 full bath, split bedroom plan is on the best lot in the community, backs to the Preserve with no neighbor behind or on one side, so great Tortolita & Catalina Mountain views. Upon entering, you'll find a wonderful foyer gallery that leads to the Great Room with fireplace & huge glass doors that show off the amazing backyard. Gourmet kitchen is decked out featuring huge island with seating, gourmet appliance package, extended cabinetry, Butler's Pantry with walk in & Quartz countertops.