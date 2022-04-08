 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,000,000

Seller will consider offers between $1,000,000 and 1.150,000. Wonderful, absolutely exceptional home in gated Vistoso Highlands in Rancho Vistoso! At only 2 years old, this home has everything in place including a backyard entertainer's dream yard with state of the art Pool and Spa! This 4 Bedroom, 3 full bath, split bedroom plan is on the best lot in the community, backs to the Preserve with no neighbor behind or on one side, so great Tortolita & Catalina Mountain views. Upon entering, you'll find a wonderful foyer gallery that leads to the Great Room with fireplace & huge glass doors that show off the amazing backyard. Gourmet kitchen is decked out featuring huge island with seating, gourmet appliance package, extended cabinetry, Butler's Pantry with walk in & Quartz countertops.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson’s 'gray water' program failing to produce results

Tucson’s 'gray water' program failing to produce results

For Star subscribers: A recent city study showed that fewer than 30 residents said they’re taking advantage of the decade-old initiative to re-use some of their household water for landscaping. The program pays homeowners up to $1,000 to purchase needed equipment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News