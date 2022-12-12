Completed and move in ready new Fairfield Homes Ocotillo plan! This 4 bed 4.5 bath home features 2 flex spaces, a stunning kitchen and huge yard! Design the backyard of your dreams on this open canvas. This is our only completed and move in ready new home in the community and has been staged to showcase the space. Let us schedule a time to show you this gorgeous home and make it your new desert dwelling! Ask about current incentives being offered!
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,027,748
