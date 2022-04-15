 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,039,468

This popular Ocotillo spec home will be available for move in Spring/Summer 2022! The home features a gourmet kitchen, a gorgeous owner's suite with oversized walk in closet and a door to the back covered patio. Your tandem bay in the garage is perfect for storing toys, tools or an extra vehicle. 4 bedrooms with 3.5 upgraded bathrooms means comfort and style in every room. Enjoy your large lot which has post- construction pool potential and access. Call the Fairfield Homes office to learn more! List price is subject to change based on building materials.Rendering is conceptional and may not be an exact depiction of the final product

