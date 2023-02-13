With gorgeous views and plenty of space between homes, this Sycamore plan is ready and waiting for you to call it your own. Don't have a year to wait to build a house? This inventory home is a great choice! With designer selections made to suit any lifestyle or buyer, this 4 bdrm, 4.5 bath home will be completed before the end of 2022. Featuring a front yard courtyard, and enclosed backyard you will enjoy the beauty all around your home. The rendering is conceptional only and may not depict the exact final product. . Interior design selections have been made by our talented in house design team to ensure home completes this year.
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,081,250
