4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,085,980

This Fairfield Homes designer Ocotillo Inventory home will begin construction in the first quarter of 2022. From the Desert Classic exterior to Tortolita Mountain views from the backyard, this home features thoughtful touches and designer upgrades throughout! Beautiful 16' long multislide door in great room, each bathroom is upgraded to create a welcome space for homeowner's and guests. The Gourmet Kitchen package has been selected as well as an upgraded laundry room. And if you are looking for a well-lit house, you came to the place as this home has recess light throughout. Buyer may have time to make interior design selections as this is a home under construction. Picture is a rendering only and may not be an exact depiction

