This Fairfield Homes designer Ocotillo Inventory home will begin construction in the first quarter of 2022. From the Desert Classic exterior to Tortolita Mountain views from the backyard, this home features thoughtful touches and designer upgrades throughout! Beautiful 16' long multislide door in great room, each bathroom is upgraded to create a welcome space for homeowner's and guests. The Gourmet Kitchen package has been selected as well as an upgraded laundry room. And if you are looking for a well-lit house, you came to the place as this home has recess light throughout. Buyer may have time to make interior design selections as this is a home under construction. Picture is a rendering only and may not be an exact depiction
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,085,980
Related to this story
Most Popular
The inverted pyramid building in midtown Tucson was designed by a local architect in the 1970s.
Tucson Games and Gadgets is a board game store with a secret: the Short Rest Tavern, a bar where you can get 25 different varieties of mead and play a Dungeons & Dragons campaign at the same time.
For Star subscribers: Officials say they hope to find ways to close gap as part of renegotiations of state and federal guidelines for operating reservoirs.
For Star subscribers: Lake Powell is only 24 percent full now, and Lake Mead is 31 percent full. Both were nearly full at the turn of the 21st century.
The most common problems at Tucson-area hospitals include patient falls or injuries, poor communication at the time of discharge, infections after surgery, and inadequate communication from doctors and nurses to patients.
For Star subscribers: Tucson Electric Power says it has plenty of power to handle summer demand spikes, but planning to avoid blackouts is getting trickier.
For Star subscribers: Built in 1907, a historic Tucson duplex that has sat vacant for years has been renovated and will soon house a restaurant and candle shop.
Roche Tissue Diagnostics' new employee center includes an expansive cafeteria with rotating local restaurant fare, a gym, wellness center and meeting rooms.
Project to build 30 single-family homes expected to be completed by September 2023.
Arizona State's leading scorer, Jade Loville, announced Tuesday night that she would be transferring to the UA.