This Fairfield Homes designer Ocotillo Inventory home will begin construction in the first quarter of 2022. From the Desert Classic exterior to Tortolita Mountain views from the backyard, this home features thoughtful touches and designer upgrades throughout! Beautiful 16' long multislide door in great room, each bathroom is upgraded to create a welcome space for homeowner's and guests. The Gourmet Kitchen package has been selected as well as an upgraded laundry room. And if you are looking for a well-lit house, you came to the place as this home has recess light throughout. Buyer may have time to make interior design selections as this is a home under construction. Picture is a rendering only and may not be an exact depiction
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,094,644
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: The owner of La Baguette Parisienne are retiring and are preparing to sell their last loaves of French bread and pastries at their east-side shop.
A Pima County constable and three others are dead after gunfire erupted during an eviction in Tucson Thursday, police confirmed.
The Jamaican native, who brought countless reggae acts to Tucson, spent his final hours in the place he loved most, his shop, surrounded by cultural mementos.
Before the tragedy, Pima County officials were discussing changes to way constables perform their duties.
For Star subscribers: Since the pandemic began, business at the flagship restaurant has been up and down. A more casual Italian eatery is planned for the space.
Mi Nidito is one of Tucson's favorite Mexican restaurants, where generations of regulars have made special memories. Roberto Flores-Peña has worked there as a server (and a dishwasher, and a cook, and a busboy) for over 30 years.
Officers were attempting to move Wade Welch, 37, from one jail housing unit to another, officials say.
For Star subscribers: After auctioning off its long-time midtown property, St. Demetrios Greek Church is moving to Tucson's Catalina Foothills.
Let’s address three big topics about the Pac-12, Big Ten … and Big 12:
The suspects are facing first-degree murder charges in the slaying of James Sanchez, 16.