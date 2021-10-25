Absolutely fabulous view to natural desert and Gorgeous unobstructed panoramic views of the Catalina mountains. This Impeccably kept home on a Cul-de-sac located in the gated community of the Villages At Silverhawk, this home sits on one of the best lots in the neighborhood. Four bedroom, two and a half bathrooms, over 3000 square feet. Light, bright home with several large windows, doors, recessed canned and pendant lighting.. Open kitchen to huge great room. Fully upgraded chef's kitchen boasts 42'' upper cabinets with crown molding, dove tailed, soft close hardware, stainless steel appliances, five burner cook-top, stainless vent hood, beautifully tiled backsplash, premium granite counter tops, walk-in pantry and huge island. Low maintenance yard with a built in BBQ to enjoy the view while making an incredible meal as the sunsets show the Catalina Mountains beauty!
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,150,000
