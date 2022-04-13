4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $2,550

tunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-story home located in Rancho Vistoso. Mountain views and the front of the home is gorgeous! 2 car garage, wood and travertine flooring throughout. Private den at the front of the home, large family room with tall ceilings. Open concept living room with gas fireplace, eat in kitchen with island that doubles as a bar. All appliances seen are included. Kitchen has custom tile backsplash and copper accents. Wrought iron and maple banister staircase opens into a loft with a ceiling. Split floor plan. Large master bedroom with gas fireplace and private balcony. 2nd bedroom has a private balcony. Backyard includes covered patio, large low maintenance yard with slate patio flooring, outdoor island and fireplace.