 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $2,550

tunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-story home located in Rancho Vistoso. Mountain views and the front of the home is gorgeous! 2 car garage, wood and travertine flooring throughout. Private den at the front of the home, large family room with tall ceilings. Open concept living room with gas fireplace, eat in kitchen with island that doubles as a bar. All appliances seen are included. Kitchen has custom tile backsplash and copper accents. Wrought iron and maple banister staircase opens into a loft with a ceiling. Split floor plan. Large master bedroom with gas fireplace and private balcony. 2nd bedroom has a private balcony. Backyard includes covered patio, large low maintenance yard with slate patio flooring, outdoor island and fireplace.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

For Star subscribers: A sudden lapse in the University of Arizona-affiliated online school's ability to collect G.I. Bill benefits is the latest strike against UA Global Campus, which is run by a company in financial trouble. And now, advocates want the U.S. Education Department to cut off the school's federal financial aid. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News