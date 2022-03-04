 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $2,895,000

4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $2,895,000

  • Updated

Tucked inside the gates of the exclusive Stone Canyon community, high on the hilltop, you will discover the prestigious wonders of Lot 337. Uniquely coupled with HOA-approved architectural plans designed by the award-winning, Marc Soloway. The features of this land and home design come together with every line and detail playing a vital part in the inspiring collective whole. Impeccable attention to natural light throughout - with walls of floor-to-ceiling windows enhanced with stunning views of towering saguaros and impressive rock croppings. The outdoor living space and sleek pool+spa was thoughtfully designed to create 'resort-style' serenity in the comfort and privacy of your own back yard.Stone Canyon is consistently ranked among the top 100 residential golf courses in

