Tucked inside the gates of the exclusive Stone Canyon community, high on the hilltop, you will discover the prestigious wonders of Lot 337. Uniquely coupled with HOA approved architectural plans designed by the award-winning, Marc Soloway. The features of this land and home design come together with every line and detail playing a vital part in the inspiring collective whole. Impeccable attention to natural light throughout- with walls of floor-to-ceiling windows enhanced with stunning views of towering saguaros and impressive rock croppings. The outdoor living space and sleek pool+spa was thoughtfully designed to create 'resort-style' serenity in the comfort and privacy of your own back yard.Stone Canyon is consistently ranked among the top 100 residential golf courses in
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $2,925,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson archeologist Deni Seymour says she has found hundreds of 16th century artifacts from the Coronado Expedition at an unexpected spot in Southern Arizona. “It sure sounds like she has a really exciting site,” says another Coronado researcher.
- Updated
House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Mesa Republican, quashes bill to allow legislators to overturn election results. He said it's his job to say "no" when others are intimidated.
- Updated
Tucson police found the 59-year-old victim in a parking lot with gunshot trauma on Saturday morning.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Bakery at Locale, offering breakfast fare from grab-and-go sandwiches and pastries to more elaborate brunch fare, opens this week.
- Updated
A series of armed robberies, aggravated assaults, shootings and drug crimes have been attributed to a gang that originated in Tucson, officials say.
Seen and heard: Mike Bibby absorbs Arizona-ASU, Wildcats show signs of 'early December' team and add another Pac-12 POW
- Updated
Seen and heard from the No. 4-ranked Arizona Wildcats’ 91-79 win over rival Arizona State on Monday night in Tempe.
- Updated
The Cats lead for more than 34 of the game's 40 minutes, including the entire second half.
- Updated
The UA expects to hit a season-high in attendance when Arizona hosts Oregon in a rematch of last month's overtime thriller.
- Updated
120 people will have a chance to win free doughnuts for a year when Tucson's newest Krispy Kreme opens this month.
- Updated
Etienne was cited and released for "Assault with Intent to Injure, Insult, or Provoke," a Class 3 misdemeanor.