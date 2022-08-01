4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $2,995,000

Bask in the breathtaking mountain views and desert scapes from the comfort of this expansive 4 beds, 4.5 bath, 5565 sq ft home in Stone Canyon. Perched high on a 3-acre lot, surrounded by lush desert flora, beautiful boulders and stunning 360- degree views of the gorgeous Sonoran desert. This home features an office, flex room, game room, exercise room, 4-car garage, and a spacious backyard oasis perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the sunset from the comfort of your own dwelling. No detail has been overlooked in this immaculate home- from the grand floorpan to the luxurious appliances and finishes to unbeatable views from every window. This home is an architectural achievement and a priceless find.Set in the Stone Canyon gated and exclusive golf course community,