 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $2,995,000

Bask in the breathtaking mountain views and desert scapes from the comfort of this expansive 4 beds, 4.5 bath, 5565 sq ft home in Stone Canyon. Perched high on a 3-acre lot, surrounded by lush desert flora, beautiful boulders and stunning 360- degree views of the gorgeous Sonoran desert. This home features an office, flex room, game room, exercise room, 4-car garage, and a spacious backyard oasis perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the sunset from the comfort of your own dwelling. No detail has been overlooked in this immaculate home- from the grand floorpan to the luxurious appliances and finishes to unbeatable views from every window. This home is an architectural achievement and a priceless find.Set in the Stone Canyon gated and exclusive golf course community,

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News