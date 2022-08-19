4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $3,100

Brand New 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath House in Marana -Gated Community (Linda Vista/Twin Peaks). Be the first to live in this 4 Bedroom, 3 bath home in a gated community! 2426 sq ft.. Open concept great room and kitchen. plus formal dining room. The kitchen includes gas stove, wall oven, microwave, and an expansive island with sink and dishwasher, AC cooling. Ceramic tile in kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry; carpet in great room and bedrooms. This house will have a walled yard. Washer and dryer (gas & electric) hook-ups and a 3-car tandem garage complete this fabulous house! Close to community park.Tenant pays all utilities.Pets allowed: $500 deposit plus $25/month pet rent per pet.