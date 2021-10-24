*Photos are of an Opal model. Interior packages may vary. Floorplans and elevations coming soon.*Come by to see this plan at Miller Ranch! Our 1-story Opal plan boasts 2,101 square feet with 4 beds, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. This home comes with Stainless Steel Whirlpool electric range with microwave and dishwasher, granite countertops in kitchen and cultured marble in bathroom, tile floors at entry, kitchen, dining, laundry and bathrooms, birch 36 flat panel cabinets, DuPure Ultra Filter Single Stage, Rinnai tankless water heater, LED disc lights and 9-foot ceilings in first floor! Homes at Miller Ranch are in the Amphitheather Unified School District with Wilson K-8 at 1.5 miles and Ironwood Ridge High School at 2.1 miles. Our newest community in the heart of Oro Valley is here! Located within minutes of groceries, shopping, restaurants, schools and much more. Single-story homes on large lots with a minimum of size of around a quarter of an acre, and incredible views makes this a prime location. We are located just West of La Canada Road South of Sunkist Rd. Give us a call or send an email today to be the first to receive information about this new community! Prices, plans, features, materials and options are subject to change without notice.
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $453,900
