4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $459,900

  • Updated

Range Priced- seller will accept or counter any offers between $459,900-$474,900. Wow!!! Rare opportunity to be the first occupant of this brand new construction home that was just finished on 8/7/2022 and is ready for immediate move in! This home is right across from the park and comes complete with new stainless steel GE appliances, including a new fridge, upgraded cabinets, granite counters, Moen faucets, a Ring doorbell and alarm system, 14 Seer energy efficient HVAC, low-e dual pane windows, smart locks, smart garage door, smart thermostat, smart panel with all of the very latest in technological upgrades, and all of the builder warranties for up to 10 years! The exhaustive list of upgrades and energy efficient items included is added for your review under the documents tab.

