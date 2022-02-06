*Photos are of an Opal model. Interior packages may vary. Floorplans and elevations coming soon.*Come by to see this plan at Miller Ranch! Our 1-story Opal plan boasts 2,101 square feet with 4 beds, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. This home comes with Stainless Steel Whirlpool electric range with microwave and dishwasher, granite countertops in kitchen and cultured marble in bathroom, tile floors at entry, kitchen, dining, laundry and bathrooms, birch 36 flat panel cabinets, DuPure Ultra Filter Single Stage, Rinnai tankless water heater, LED disc lights and 9-foot ceilings in first floor! Homes at Miller Ranch are in the Amphitheather Unified School District with Wilson K-8 at 1.5 miles and Ironwood Ridge High School at 2.1 miles. Our newest community in the heart of Oro Valley is here! Located within minutes of groceries, shopping, restaurants, schools and much more. Single-story homes on large lots with a minimum of size of around a quarter of an acre, and incredible views makes this a prime location. We are located just West of La Canada Road South of Sunkist Rd. Give us a call or send an email today to be the first to receive information about this new community! Prices, plans, features, materials and options are subject to change without notice.
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $461,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Bakery at Locale, offering breakfast fare from grab-and-go sandwiches and pastries to more elaborate brunch fare, opens this week.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Mountain Mike's signature pizza, coming to Tucson this summer, has 20 slices, 200 pepperonis and a pound of cheese.
- Updated
"We gave the authority to the people'' on elections, said House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Mesa Republican. "And I'm not going to go back and kick them in the teeth.'' He also said the bill's demand that hand counts replace machine counts is worse than any potential problem. Bowers said it's his job to say "no" even when others are intimidated.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: This spring, driverless TuSimple semi trucks will hit the road, hauling Union Pacific freight between Tucson and Phoenix.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson archeologist Deni Seymour says she has found hundreds of 16th century artifacts from the Coronado Expedition at an unexpected spot in Southern Arizona. “It sure sounds like she has a really exciting site,” says another Coronado researcher.
- Updated
A series of armed robberies, aggravated assaults, shootings and drug crimes have been attributed to a gang that originated in Tucson, officials say.
- Updated
The UA expects to hit a season-high in attendance when Arizona hosts Oregon in a rematch of last month's overtime thriller.
- Updated
The Cats lead for more than 34 of the game's 40 minutes, including the entire second half.
- Updated
Tucson police found the 59-year-old victim in a parking lot with gunshot trauma on Saturday morning.
- Updated
Etienne was cited and released for "Assault with Intent to Injure, Insult, or Provoke," a Class 3 misdemeanor.