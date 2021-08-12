 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $504,900

4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $504,900

*Photos and 3D Tour are of a Savannah model. Interior packages may vary. Come by to see this plan at Miller Ranch! Our 1-story Savannah plan boasts 2,534 square feet with 4-5 beds, 2-3 baths, and a 3 car garage. This home comes with Stainless Steel Whirlpool electric range with microwave and dishwasher, granite countertops in kitchen and cultured marble in bathroom, tile floors at entry, kitchen, dining, laundry and bathrooms, birch 36 flat panel cabinets, DuPure Ultra Filter Single Stage, Rinnai tankless water heater, LED disc lights and 9-foot ceilings in first floor! Homes at Miller Ranch are in the Amphitheather Unified School District with Wilson K-8 at 1.5 miles and Ironwood Ridge High School at 2.1 miles. Our newest community in the heart of Oro Valley is here! Located within minutes of groceries, shopping, restaurants, schools and much more. Single-story homes on large lots with a minimum of size of around a quarter of an acre, and incredible views makes this a prime location. We are located just West of La Canada Road South of Sunkist Rd. Give us a call or send an email today to be the first to receive information about this new community! Prices, plans, features, materials and options are subject to change without notice.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News