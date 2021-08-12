*Photos and 3D Tour are of a Savannah model. Interior packages may vary. Come by to see this plan at Miller Ranch! Our 1-story Savannah plan boasts 2,534 square feet with 4-5 beds, 2-3 baths, and a 3 car garage. This home comes with Stainless Steel Whirlpool electric range with microwave and dishwasher, granite countertops in kitchen and cultured marble in bathroom, tile floors at entry, kitchen, dining, laundry and bathrooms, birch 36 flat panel cabinets, DuPure Ultra Filter Single Stage, Rinnai tankless water heater, LED disc lights and 9-foot ceilings in first floor! Homes at Miller Ranch are in the Amphitheather Unified School District with Wilson K-8 at 1.5 miles and Ironwood Ridge High School at 2.1 miles. Our newest community in the heart of Oro Valley is here! Located within minutes of groceries, shopping, restaurants, schools and much more. Single-story homes on large lots with a minimum of size of around a quarter of an acre, and incredible views makes this a prime location. We are located just West of La Canada Road South of Sunkist Rd. Give us a call or send an email today to be the first to receive information about this new community! Prices, plans, features, materials and options are subject to change without notice.
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $504,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The wreck is causing a major traffic jams along West Valencia Road.
- Updated
A procession was held in honor of the sergeant on the city’s eastside Saturday afternoon.
- Updated
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pima County children ages 16 and younger has been growing since July 1.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After opening during the pandemic last year, Pure Poke is ready to launch its second location, this one in Oro Valley.
- Updated
"We've still got to get to the fall and iron some things out and we've got to go through some adversity together. But from where we started, I really liked where we ended up."
- Updated
Pima County Board of Supervisor's voted against several COVID-19 related actions at its meeting Tuesday.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Some, though, fear wealthy investors looking for Airbnb-style rentals could undermine proposal aimed at increasing Tucson's affordable housing supply.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
Tucson Police found a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds in a parking lot on East Speedway Boulevard.
- Updated
Two students in the class tested positive for the virus.