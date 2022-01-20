 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $525,000

This home has so much to offer; full finished basement with bedroom and full bath, private resort style yard with pool backed to wash. Good size kitchen with large pantry area. Three bedrooms, two full bath and loft on upper level. New roof with 15 year warranty installed 2021, new sump pump 2022, full home termite treatment with transferable warranty 2021, new microwave 2021.

