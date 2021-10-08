 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $539,900

Gorgeous four bedroom three bath home with a den in highly desirable gated community of Cove at Center Pointe Vistoso. This home has premium wood look laminate, new plush carpet and new paint. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen that features gas drop in cooktop, double ovens, quartz countertops, and espresso cabinets. The third bathroom is attached to a bedroom, making it a perfect option for a college student or guest. The den features French doors, the laundry room is very large and faux window blinds throughout. This beautiful home has nice outdoor touches front and back such as a paver driveway, custom metal security door and tiered plant beds with mature vegetation and an extended patio.

