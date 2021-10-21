 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $545,000

Fresh, inviting, and updated 4-bedroom with pool, in sought-after Canada Hills. Enjoy mountain, desert and golf views from the private backyard, which adjoins El Conquistador golf course. Built-in barbecue with mini-fridge, and new pool pump. New flooring, bathrooms, and upgrades throughout. Large first-floor bedroom with adjoining 3/4 bath is perfect for your teenager, in-laws, or guests. Deck off master bedroom lets you enjoy the cool evenings ahead. 3-car garage with extra refrigerator that stays! Washer & Dryer stay.

