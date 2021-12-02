 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $549,000

Fabulous opportunity in desirable Vistoso Ridge Estates in Oro Valley! Add your touch to this inviting home on an oversized lot! Popular floorplan boasts separate casita with full bath and private entrance. Extra long driveway and views from the front yard are an added bonus. The charming courtyard entry leads into a foyer and grand great room complete with fireplace and a wall of windows to bring in the natural light. High ceilings and architectural details throughout. The large kitchen has granite, upgraded cabinets, a breakfast nook and walk-in pantry. Spacious master bedroom suite has access to the backyard, and a large walk-in closet. Enjoy mature landscaping in the backyard, as well as a putting green and mountain views! Great location close to schools, shopping, dining, and more!

