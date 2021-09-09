 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $549,000

Great opportunity on just under an acre in highly desirable Oro Valley Estates. Home is livable but could really impress with some updating. The neighborhood has many remodeled/updated homes and several currently being updated. This is your opportunity to get a great home at a great price. Good bones-both HVAC units and both water heaters replaced within the last 3-4 years. One of the hall baths has a fairly recent remodel. Kitchen has stainless appliances and was remodeled in 2004. Seller would prefer an 'as-is' buyer.

