Great opportunity on just under an acre in highly desirable Oro Valley Estates. Home is livable but could really impress with some updating. The neighborhood has many remodeled/updated homes and several currently being updated. This is your opportunity to get a great home at a great price. Good bones-both HVAC units and both water heaters replaced within the last 3-4 years. One of the hall baths has a fairly recent remodel. Kitchen has stainless appliances and was remodeled in 2004. Seller would prefer an 'as-is' buyer.
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $549,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: First there was COVID, now these Tucson businesses are battling road closures that could cripple their bottom line.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A bench made by UPS workers and two crosses constructed by family members were removed by the city from an area near a walking path.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A manufacturer of walk-in coolers and freezers for commercial kitchens has selected Tucson for its new plant.
- Updated
Si deseas viajar a México en tu propio vehículo este fin de semana largo, ten presentes los requisitos para que evites multas a tu llegada. ¡Buen viaje!
- Updated
The body was found near a Target store Monday morning.
- Updated
A father and son were arrested in connection with the death of a 38-year-old woman who was found near railroad tracks on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
A woman was found shot early Tuesday morning in a neighborhood south of Reid Park.
- Updated
Tariffs and COVID-19 were cited as factors in the decision to close a pecan processing plant in Sahuarita, resulting in the loss of 130 jobs.
- Updated
Here's some food for thought if you're thinking of delaying Social Security to maximize benefits.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: When a bar isn't just a bar and other tales from Tucson's upcoming Sonoran Restaurant Week.