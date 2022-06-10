 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $565,000

Highly Desired Centerpointe subdivision in Oro Valley. Beautiful 4 Bed/3 Bath plus Loft. Maracay model home finishes throughout. Chef's kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Great Room floorplan w/downstairs Master & split floorplan to 4th Bedroom, w/full Bath & Laundry room nearby. Master has Dual vanity sinks, walk-in shower, Separate Garden tub & large Walk-In closet. More Walk-In storage under Staircase. Upstairs host a Large Open Loft area, perfect for an additional Family room, Office space or Exercise area. Full wall of cabinets in Hall for Extra Storage. 3rd Bath near 2nd & 3rd bedrooms. Back yard w/Extended Patio & Pavers, easy maintenance Turf & simple landscaping to enjoy privacy of Common Area behind.

