4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $575,000

Located in the heart of Oro Valley and in close proximity to an abundance of amenities, outdoor activities, parks, and schools. This spacious 3,032 Sq Ft, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath open split bedroom floor plan won't last long, as it boasts breathtaking forward facing Catalina Mountain views, a downstairs owner's suite, large loft, and a private backyard space with pool that backs to common area.

