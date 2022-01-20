Gorgeous 4BR/3BA one owner home located in exclusive La Reserve. This gated gate community is nestled at the base of the Catalina Mountain with spectacular mountain and city view. Enjoy outdoor living while relaxing to the sounds of water fall. This beautiful well maintained home has high vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan with kitchen off the great room area. Master suite has double sinks, Jacuzzi with separate shower and walk in closet. Home has Sun Run solar system and seller will pay it off at closing. Great saving on electrical bills. Two car garage has extra space for storage. Close to schools, hospital, grocery stores, restaurants, Oro Valley Markets, parks, and golf. Must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As of Sunday night, the Pac-12 had not taken any disciplinary action against either coach.
- Updated
Your guide to Sabino Canyon Recreation Area: We'll tell you about shuttles through the canyon, if pets are allowed, where to see water after rain falls in Tucson, and more.
I wonder if any of my readers have thought about this. Why did you get the 2022 cost-of-living increase in your January Social Security checks…
- Updated
Tucson police were searching for a driver who fled after fatally hitting a woman in a wheelchair who was crossing a midtown street.
- Updated
State has required quality testing of marijuana sold in dispensaries since November 2020.
- Updated
The attorney general's office is threatening to prosecute — and seek to jail — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs if she follows through with plan to temporarily take an online portal for candidate petition signatures offline for updating.
- Updated
Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe is Tucson's new brunch spot. Their bright decor commands as much attention, and brings as much joy, as their inventive menu, with items like tamale-stuffed poblanos alongside traditional pancakes.
- Updated
Pac-12 rules prohibit coaches from publicly commenting about officiating.
Read the transcript of the beautiful, phenomenal speech with lots of words
- Updated
David Berkman is seeking access to records related to the civil suit involving Louis Taylor, who served 42 years in prison in the the deadly fire at Tucson's Pioneer Hotel in 1970.