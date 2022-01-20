 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $599,900

Gorgeous 4BR/3BA one owner home located in exclusive La Reserve. This gated gate community is nestled at the base of the Catalina Mountain with spectacular mountain and city view. Enjoy outdoor living while relaxing to the sounds of water fall. This beautiful well maintained home has high vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan with kitchen off the great room area. Master suite has double sinks, Jacuzzi with separate shower and walk in closet. Home has Sun Run solar system and seller will pay it off at closing. Great saving on electrical bills. Two car garage has extra space for storage. Close to schools, hospital, grocery stores, restaurants, Oro Valley Markets, parks, and golf. Must see!

