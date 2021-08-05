 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $600,000

This beautiful TJ Bedanar built home is located on over an acre in the highly desirable Oro Valley. Offering 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and spacious 3 car garage. This semi custom estate was the former model home and has 2x6 construction, vaulted ceilings with a lovely wood planking in the great room ceiling, beehive fireplace and attention to detail around every corner. With an amazing kitchen complimented with granite countertops, gas cooktop, electric wall oven and beautiful cabinetry you will want to host social functions and family gatherings. Enjoy majestic sunsets and gorgeous mountain views from this stunning desert hideaway.

