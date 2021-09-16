You will feel right at home in this TJ Bednar Old Pueblo Style home on a gracious 1.25 acres! This amazing home features an open floor plan with beam and plank ceilings in the formal living and dining room, along with a fireplace and hardwood floors. The kitchen boasts beautiful wood cabinets with granite counter tops, a large breakfast top island with sink and dishwasher, a gas top stove, wall oven and a pantry! The spacious family room and kitchen have a lot of natural light, an inviting corner fireplace and french doors leading out to the covered patio where you can enjoy the fresh air and mountain views. The home is complete with a generous sized master and large secondary bedrooms! Buyer to verify all facts and figures, including schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $600,000
