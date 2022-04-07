4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $610,000

Spectacular mountain views! Gorgeous Semi-custom model like home located in beautiful Rancho Vistoso ,Oro Valley. Inviting and open concept with ascent colors sure to please. Exquisite lighting throughout. Downstairs features a living area, formal dining space, family room with stacked stone fireplace. and guest bedroom with full bath. Gourmet updated kitchen with NEW quartz top island, New sink, New hardware and New backsplash. Enjoy the luxurious Primary suite with soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity and sitting room with access to the balcony. and those amazing views! Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Tranquil backyard setting includes intimate kiva fireplace and solar heated spool and water feature. Perfect for entertaining. A must see. Come take a VIEW!