 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $615,000

4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $615,000

WOW! If you want mountain views, this is your new home! Rear, side and front yards have Southern & Eastern exposure and a view fence with unobstructed mountain views. Property abuts HOA common area which abuts Honeybee Canyon. Custom hardscape in rear yard includes heated & jetted pebbletech spool, beehive fireplace with banco seating, flagstone terrace, covered patio. Installed Pentair pump and cartridge filter, handrail for spool in 2018. Roomy interior w/ amazing views as well. 4 BR or 3 + Den. Remodeled Kitchen w/slab granite, quarter-sawn oak cabinets w/pullouts, island, breakfast area, slider to covered patio and breathtaking outdoors. Covered Front Entry w/security door opens to Formal Living/Dining Room. Family Room off of Kitchen w/Gas Fireplace, raised Hearth. Raised Ceilings &

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News