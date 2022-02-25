 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $615,000

Exquisitely decorated & upgraded home in coveted gated community won't last! Nearly $150K of upgrades. Custom colors. fabulous window covs., high end ceiling fans, laminate & tile flooring, mirrored closets. Kitchen w/under cabinet lighting, beautiful cabinetry w/crown moulding, quartz countertops, stainless appllis. gas cooktop, electric oven and built in microwave, walk in pantry with pull out storage . Spacious bedrooms, walk in closets. Organizers in all closets. Hall bath w/glass tile surrounds. Superb MBath w/2 vanities w/glass tile, separate soaking tub, custom shower. Well crafted doors, custom light fixtures. Professionally landscaped yard with water feature, desert plantings, decorative gravel, turf, covered patio and view fencing. Tandem 3 car garage. Nearby park/playground

