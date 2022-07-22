Here it is...New 2021 built home located in award winning Oro Valley AZ still under ALL builder warranties without the wait! Situated on a private mountain view lot backing open space, this split bed plan is just a short walk to multi-use trails connecting you to miles of exploration and parks. This home is truly turn-key with features including Chef's Kitchen, tile backs, upgraded cabinets and hardware & large set tile floors everywhere except bedrooms. Owner added $$$$ features not intending to move so soon, such as a custom hand carved Turkish barn door separating a bedroom and bath to create a private secondary suite; custom laundry room built-ins with folding counter, rolling screens enclosing patio, water treatment system, doggy bathing unit in garage with epoxy floor and much more
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $624,900
