Why wait when you can move NOW into this beautifully upgraded single-story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Meritage home completed in 2019. The split floor plan offers separation and the flex space offer versatility. The large primary bedroom has an adjoining space for an office or workout area. The luxurious ensuite bath features dual sinks, garden tub, & walk in closet. Solid surface flooring thru out provides a clean and airy feel to the home. The kitchen with expansive island, beautiful quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, gas range, breakfast area and pendant lighting is open to the spacious great room with sliding doors to the large yard with upgraded pavers. Enjoy views of Pusch Ridge from your Ramada in the fully enclosed yard waiting for you to make it your enchanting oasis. The
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $635,000
