This home will check all of your boxes! This beautiful Oro Valley home is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy the year round Tucson weather from the large backyard with gorgeous pool, multiple tiered decking and large covered patio. Enter the front door and you are welcomed with soaring ceilings and large windows flooding the home with natural light. Kitchen is a chef's delight! Spacious kitchen boasts tons of cabinets & counter space, huge island, Avantium microwave, pantry, gas cook top, double convection oven, and more. Grand master bedroom with an en-suite to match. There are 3 additional generously sized bedrooms in addition to a sizable den.
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $669,900
