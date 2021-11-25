 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $675,000

Thoughtfully updated four bedroom, three bathroom home with separate guest quarters. Terrific kitchen with Quartz counter tops, dove tailed/soft close cabinets and drawers, stainless appliances, glass tile backsplash, wine refrigerator and walk-in pantry, all open to terrific greatroom with fireplace. Updated bathrooms, good sized master bedroom with huge walk-in closet, plus additional closet. Over an acre of land with fabulous mountain, city and sunset views. Spectacular rear yard with amazing pool/spa with travertine surrounds, pond with waterfall, separate gas fire pit and beautiful turf area. Unbelievable outdoor entertaining area with Ramada, wood deck with fabulous views, glass wall, stack stone surround fireplace, television and additional wine refrigerator. Huge four car garage

