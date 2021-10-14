 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $695,000

4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $695,000

KILLER VIEWS! This premium, East-facing, elevated, 1/4 acre lot offers afternoon shade and unobstructed views of the Catalinas and Pusch Ridge. This majestic, resort-like retreat has a beautifully landscaped, low care yard, swimming pool, and full-length covered patio to enjoy the daily beauty as the mountains transition through a kaleidascope of color at sunset. The unique floor plan has a spacious master suite on one end, guest room/office with it's own bath in the middle, and two bedrooms, a Jack & Jill bath and separate garage access on the other end, perfect for young adults, aging parents or a home business! You'll LOVE the large rooms, high ceilings, ceramic tile, and abundance of cabinets & countertops. Impeccably maintained by the original owners, homes like this are RARE! Hurry!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Rise in rattler calls sends Tucson-area snake crews scrambling
Subscriber

Rise in rattler calls sends Tucson-area snake crews scrambling

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: The Golder Ranch Fire District has two dedicated crews to handle snake removal calls. They just had their busiest month maybe ever. Other local fire departments are seeking spikes, too. The cause of the recent jump is not entirely clear, though this year’s wetter-than-normal monsoon season is almost certainly a factor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News