4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $699,000

Stunning Home in desirable Center Pointe in Rancho Vistoso. At over 3,200 SF, this expansive floor plan has 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and features a large modern gourmet kitchen perfect for entertaining complete w/ butler's pantry and custom cabinets. Amazing oversized kitchen island w/ granite countertops all open to the Great Room. Custom paint and granite throughout, upgraded ceramic floor tile, and 3 car tandem garage. Both front and back yards are low care professionally landscaped designs. The back yard includes a covered patio w/ tile pavers, a centerpiece fountain, and wonderful mountain views. The community has a GREAT pool/spa w/ a splash pad, multiple grass areas, a ramada, play area, 2 firepits and an expansive BBQ with clubhouse. This gem will not last!

