4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $699,900

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! You will enjoy the natural setting and prime location,and many more options. Enjoy the evenings in this stunning backyard. This one story 2,486 sq. ft. ONYX floor plan features fabulous DESIGN CENTER FINISHES with an open Great Room area, 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms, 3 Car Garage INCLUDES: 8' Exterior Doors, , all rooms prewired for TV and Ceiling fans, Patio Prewire, and 8' gate. Your Gourmet Kitchen comes complete with 42'' Flat Panel Cabinets, Separate Gas Cooktop with Built-In Oven and Microwave, Kitchen Island, and Ceramic Tile throughout. Brand new community close to shopping and entertainment. This beautiful home is tucked away with stunning Mountain Views.

